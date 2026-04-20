Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,390 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,908,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6,066.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 291,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after purchasing an additional 286,590 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 670,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,388,000 after purchasing an additional 225,601 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,944 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $122.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $123.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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