Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 73.1% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 378.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 10,356.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

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Envista Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE NVST opened at $27.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Envista had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Envista from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on Envista in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Envista from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,382 shares in the company, valued at $971,460. This trade represents a 23.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company’s offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista’s product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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