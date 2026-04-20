Krilogy Financial LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,194,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,317,000 after purchasing an additional 372,519 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,677,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,951,000 after buying an additional 126,497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,513,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,038,000 after buying an additional 124,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,795,000 after buying an additional 173,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,222,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,017,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $284.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $200.25 and a 1 year high of $286.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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