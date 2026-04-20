Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF $EWA

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 259,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,349,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,134.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 754,484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,811,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,332,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 570,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 441,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $30.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Australian equity market.

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