Analyzing GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of GSV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Amazon.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSV and Amazon.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com $716.92 billion 3.76 $77.67 billion $7.17 34.95

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Volatility and Risk

GSV has a beta of -256.7, indicating that its share price is 25,770% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSV and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 10.83% 21.87% 10.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GSV and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amazon.com 0 4 54 1 2.95

Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $287.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than GSV.

Summary

Amazon.com beats GSV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV

(Get Free Report)

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

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