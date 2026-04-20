Analysts Set Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT at $23.50

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,059,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,198,000 after buying an additional 329,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,223,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,722,000 after buying an additional 281,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verra Mobility by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,988,000 after buying an additional 1,296,602 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after purchasing an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.22 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

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Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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