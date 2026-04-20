Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 21,260 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.26 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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