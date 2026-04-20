Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Takes $809,000 Position in Belden Inc $BDC

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,274 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth $591,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 8.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Belden by 380.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on Belden from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Belden from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,530. This represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $194,509.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,842.32. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,891 shares of company stock valued at $639,640. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $131.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47. Belden Inc has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $720.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.97 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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