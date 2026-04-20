Hamilton Capital Partners LLC Has $10.96 Million Position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF $HIPS

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,035 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 11.31% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIPS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter.

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GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Price Performance

HIPS stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $100.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th.

(Free Report)

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds. HIPS was launched on Jan 6, 2015 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

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