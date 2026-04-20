Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,591 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $112,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 254,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,096,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,295,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.62 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

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