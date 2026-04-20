6,294 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2026

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $127.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

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