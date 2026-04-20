iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 8.5% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 62,219 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $206.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $207.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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