Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $128.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

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