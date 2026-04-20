Revisor Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the third quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 44,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 223.2% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 532,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.3561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

Further Reading

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