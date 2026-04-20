Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) in the last few weeks:

4/17/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Mizuho from $1,065.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,103.00 to $1,104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $950.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $1,125.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/10/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $917.00 to $975.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $1,175.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,175.00 to $1,315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,060.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $926.00 to $977.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $1,050.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $1,115.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Costco Wholesale was given a new $1,100.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

2/27/2026 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,185.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Costco Wholesale had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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