Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Sells 21,250 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.45 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

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