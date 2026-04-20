Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 444.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 182,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 151.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 230.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.