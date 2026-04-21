Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of REXR stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 204.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Stockert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,336.31. The trade was a 273.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 560,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,776,727.74. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $486,804 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 387,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

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