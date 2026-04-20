Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 22.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.94.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE SJM opened at $95.54 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -37.32%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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