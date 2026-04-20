Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $44.83 Million Holdings in BNY $BK

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217,778 shares during the period. BNY comprises approximately 1.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of BNY worth $44,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY in the third quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY by 44.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY by 130.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BNY Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $135.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BNY has a 12 month low of $73.55 and a 12 month high of $137.54.

BNY Dividend Announcement

BNY ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. BNY had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. BNY’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BNY in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $143.00 price objective on shares of BNY in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNY

BNY News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. BNY Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — BNY reported record Q1 revenue (~$5.4B) and stronger EPS (about $2.24–$2.25, ~42% y/y), driven by net interest income and fee growth; the results and margin expansion are the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. BNY raises 2026 revenue outlook

Raised outlook — Management nudged 2026 revenue guidance higher (around $21.3B) and expects roughly ~10% growth in net interest income, suggesting continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. BNY Declares Dividends Share buybacks announced

Shareholder returns — Company announced a $0.53 quarterly common dividend and has communicated large buyback capacity (reports mention a multi‑billion share repurchase program), which supports EPS and investor returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Analysts increase forecasts

Analyst upgrades — Several analysts raised price targets (examples: Truist and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted targets into the $148–$150 range and reiterated buy/outperform views), adding fresh buy pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Earnings presentation Earnings call transcript

Investor materials & call — Earnings presentation and call transcripts are available for deeper vetting of growth drivers, margins and capital plans; useful for modeling but not new news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital notes — Analysts and coverage pieces flag rising expenses and some pressure on capital ratios; these could temper margin improvements and limit near‑term upside if costs persist. Cost woes remain

About BNY

(Free Report)

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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