Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,984 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $22,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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