American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

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American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $134.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 462.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 228.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,919,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $4,379,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

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American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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