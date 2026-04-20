Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 18,840 Shares of PPL Corporation $PPL

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in PPL by 322.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. PPL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company’s core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL’s activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

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