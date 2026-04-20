Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Price

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $153.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.47.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis
Prologis Stock Down 0.7%
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $162, citing the Q1 beat, an expanding development pipeline and an upgraded earnings outlook — a clear buy‑side endorsement. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Argus bumped its price target to $152 and maintained a Buy, adding to upward analyst momentum and reinforcing demand expectations. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $150 and kept an Outperform rating, another vote of confidence from the sell side. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and reports highlight leasing strength and growing exposure to higher‑value uses (notably data centers internationally), which supports durable rent growth and occupancy stability. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Prologis’ earnings call signaled a confident growth path—management pointed to expanding development activity and global diversification as drivers of longer‑term rent growth. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage flags valuation: Seeking Alpha notes solid results and outlook but argues PLD is not a bargain given elevated multiples — a reminder that strong fundamentals are partly priced in. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Several market writeups and comparison pieces (including peer analysis) are circulating; these help investors weigh PLD’s defensive/industrial merits versus specialty REITs but don’t change near‑term fundamentals. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets (including AmericanBankingNews) published incremental price‑target raises today (examples reported at $161, $152, $150 and $136) — the net effect is upward pressure, though individual targets vary. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target modestly to $136 but kept a Neutral rating — that PT implies downside versus the current price and serves as a cautionary signal for near‑term upside. Read More.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.
With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
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