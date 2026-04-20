Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Price

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $153.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.47.

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Prologis Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE PLD traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $144.11. 129,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. Prologis has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $162, citing the Q1 beat, an expanding development pipeline and an upgraded earnings outlook — a clear buy‑side endorsement. Read More.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $162, citing the Q1 beat, an expanding development pipeline and an upgraded earnings outlook — a clear buy‑side endorsement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Argus bumped its price target to $152 and maintained a Buy, adding to upward analyst momentum and reinforcing demand expectations. Read More.

Argus bumped its price target to $152 and maintained a Buy, adding to upward analyst momentum and reinforcing demand expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $150 and kept an Outperform rating, another vote of confidence from the sell side. Read More.

BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $150 and kept an Outperform rating, another vote of confidence from the sell side. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and reports highlight leasing strength and growing exposure to higher‑value uses (notably data centers internationally), which supports durable rent growth and occupancy stability. Read More.

Company commentary and reports highlight leasing strength and growing exposure to higher‑value uses (notably data centers internationally), which supports durable rent growth and occupancy stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prologis’ earnings call signaled a confident growth path—management pointed to expanding development activity and global diversification as drivers of longer‑term rent growth. Read More.

Prologis’ earnings call signaled a confident growth path—management pointed to expanding development activity and global diversification as drivers of longer‑term rent growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage flags valuation: Seeking Alpha notes solid results and outlook but argues PLD is not a bargain given elevated multiples — a reminder that strong fundamentals are partly priced in. Read More.

Some coverage flags valuation: Seeking Alpha notes solid results and outlook but argues PLD is not a bargain given elevated multiples — a reminder that strong fundamentals are partly priced in. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several market writeups and comparison pieces (including peer analysis) are circulating; these help investors weigh PLD’s defensive/industrial merits versus specialty REITs but don’t change near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

Several market writeups and comparison pieces (including peer analysis) are circulating; these help investors weigh PLD’s defensive/industrial merits versus specialty REITs but don’t change near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets (including AmericanBankingNews) published incremental price‑target raises today (examples reported at $161, $152, $150 and $136) — the net effect is upward pressure, though individual targets vary. Read More.

Multiple outlets (including AmericanBankingNews) published incremental price‑target raises today (examples reported at $161, $152, $150 and $136) — the net effect is upward pressure, though individual targets vary. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its target modestly to $136 but kept a Neutral rating — that PT implies downside versus the current price and serves as a cautionary signal for near‑term upside. Read More.

About Prologis

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Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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