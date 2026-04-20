2,740 Shares in Danaher Corporation $DHR Acquired by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,758,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,318,926,000 after acquiring an additional 312,951 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Danaher by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,319,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Danaher by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,452,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $882,677,000 after acquiring an additional 211,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,241,000 after buying an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Danaher by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,923,000 after buying an additional 2,216,789 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $194.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.03 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.81.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore lowered their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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