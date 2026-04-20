Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23,885.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frankly Finances LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $210.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.02 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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