Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares $GGLL Holdings Boosted by Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund

Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,587 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares accounts for 2.4% of Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund owned about 3.21% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,415,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,041,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

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Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLL opened at $109.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $995.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5798 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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