Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking by 53.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking by 1.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Viking by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Viking

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,698,365.06. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viking Stock Down 0.3%

VIK stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viking from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viking from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Key Headlines Impacting Viking

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised targets and the stock hit a new 52‑week high following the upgrades, attracting momentum buyers. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised targets and the stock hit a new 52‑week high following the upgrades, attracting momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been adding positions (Invesco, Federated Hermes, MFS, Norges Bank, AQR noted in recent filings), which supports demand and liquidity at current levels. Read More.

Large institutional investors have been adding positions (Invesco, Federated Hermes, MFS, Norges Bank, AQR noted in recent filings), which supports demand and liquidity at current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst write‑ups (Zacks) discuss VIK vs. peers as a value/quality choice in leisure & recreation, offering context but no new company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Comparative analyst write‑ups (Zacks) discuss VIK vs. peers as a value/quality choice in leisure & recreation, offering context but no new company‑specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational note: Viking’s expedition ships returned to Alpena for a fifth season — a modest, local visibility boost for river/expedition operations but not a market‑moving development. Read More.

Operational note: Viking’s expedition ships returned to Alpena for a fifth season — a modest, local visibility boost for river/expedition operations but not a market‑moving development. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Jeffrey Dash disclosed sales of 46,369 shares (≈$3.72M at ~ $80.23/share), reducing his position by ~9.9%. Large insider sales at recent highs can signal profit‑taking and may cap near‑term upside. Read More.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

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