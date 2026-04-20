Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sotera Health by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 831.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,735,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,468,046.27. This trade represents a 43.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sotera Health to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

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Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.88. Sotera Health Company has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Inc (NASDAQ: SHC) is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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