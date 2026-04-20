Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $526,000 in Pool Corporation $POOL

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 237.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $639,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 164.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 201.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 82,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,115,716.15. This represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,580. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

More Pool News

Positive Sentiment: Company-guidance supports sentiment: POOL set FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.15, which signals management confidence and is near analyst expectations (consensus ~11.32), helping offset a quarterly miss.

Company-guidance supports sentiment: POOL set FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.15, which signals management confidence and is near analyst expectations (consensus ~11.32), helping offset a quarterly miss. Positive Sentiment: Consumer interest and product innovation — press coverage highlights AI-powered robotic pool cleaners as a growing category, which could lift demand for aftermarket parts, service and distribution channels where POOL is a market leader. Read More.

Consumer interest and product innovation — press coverage highlights AI-powered robotic pool cleaners as a growing category, which could lift demand for aftermarket parts, service and distribution channels where POOL is a market leader. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Promotions on dedicated pool robots (e.g., Beatbot Sora 10 markdown) suggest retailers are actively merchandising robotic cleaners for the season — that can accelerate consumer adoption this spring. Read More.

Promotions on dedicated pool robots (e.g., Beatbot Sora 10 markdown) suggest retailers are actively merchandising robotic cleaners for the season — that can accelerate consumer adoption this spring. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local municipal activity: a Shoreline, WA council ballot measure to fund a pool facility could support local demand but is a geographically limited boost. Read More.

Local municipal activity: a Shoreline, WA council ballot measure to fund a pool facility could support local demand but is a geographically limited boost. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/tech licensing note (Sisvel POS patent pool additions) is unrelated to POOL’s core business; included for context on broader IP/licensing moves in adjacent sectors. Read More.

Industry/tech licensing note (Sisvel POS patent pool additions) is unrelated to POOL’s core business; included for context on broader IP/licensing moves in adjacent sectors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results disappointed: POOL reported $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 expected and revenue missed consensus (~$982.2M vs. ~$999.1M), with revenue down ~0.5% year-over-year — a near-term negative that can pressure the stock until growth re-accelerates.

Recent quarterly results disappointed: POOL reported $0.84 EPS vs. $0.99 expected and revenue missed consensus (~$982.2M vs. ~$999.1M), with revenue down ~0.5% year-over-year — a near-term negative that can pressure the stock until growth re-accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Retail discounting on mass-market pools (Walmart inflatable and Coleman above-ground promotions) could compress margins or shift mix toward lower-priced items late into the selling season. Read More. Read More.

Pool Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

POOL stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $195.49 and a 1 year high of $345.00. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

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