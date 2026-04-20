Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY) Receives $33.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Firefly Aerospace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLY opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. Firefly Aerospace has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Firefly Aerospace had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 234.80%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 541.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Firefly Aerospace

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Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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