Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $16.50 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $12.50 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonica Brasil

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 128,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. Telefonica Brasil has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.4562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Telefonica Brasil

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Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

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