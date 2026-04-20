ZTE (ZTCOF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0650 per share and revenue of $4.9441 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Stock Performance

ZTCOF opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. ZTE has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

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About ZTE

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ZTE Corporation is a global provider of telecommunications equipment and systems, offering a wide array of network solutions, smartphones and enterprise products. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company develops and supplies end-to-end information and communication technology (ICT) solutions to carriers, government and corporate clients around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans wireless networks, access and bearer networks, core networks and transport systems. ZTE also produces consumer devices such as 4G/5G smartphones, home broadband gateways, enterprise routers and Internet of Things (IoT) modules.

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