NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NAMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

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NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NAMS stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 906.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. Equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,357,309.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,151.20. This trade represents a 81.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Davidson sold 443,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $14,753,257.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,288. The trade was a 71.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,286 shares of company stock worth $42,963,764. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,822,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,358,000 after buying an additional 1,434,986 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,198,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,407,000 after buying an additional 1,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after buying an additional 1,091,525 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,062,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,013,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after buying an additional 1,062,359 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Further Reading

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