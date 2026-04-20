StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

SARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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StandardAero Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting StandardAero this week:

SARO stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. StandardAero’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Analysts predict that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, COO Kimberly Ernzen sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,837.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,451.52. This trade represents a 27.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $63,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,507.52. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 139,337 shares of company stock worth $4,156,260 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 1,714.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,618,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StandardAero by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,984,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,360,000.

StandardAero Company Profile

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StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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