4,929 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

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Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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