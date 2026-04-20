Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Stock Up 0.1%

PFE stock opened at $27.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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