JAN (NYSE:JAN) versus Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) Head-To-Head Review

JAN (NYSE:JAN – Get Free Report) and Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of JAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Adamas Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of JAN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adamas Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares JAN and Adamas Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAN N/A N/A N/A Adamas Trust 24.76% 13.52% 1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAN $771.17 million 8.59 N/A N/A N/A Adamas Trust $601.95 million 1.18 $149.05 million $1.10 7.16

This table compares JAN and Adamas Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adamas Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for JAN and Adamas Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAN 0 2 10 0 2.83 Adamas Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

JAN presently has a consensus target price of $27.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.73%. Adamas Trust has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Adamas Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adamas Trust is more favorable than JAN.

Risk & Volatility

JAN has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About JAN

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Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025. All of our communities are owned and operated under RIDEA structures. Services provided by our operators under a RIDEA structure are primarily paid for directly by the residents, rather than governmental reimbursement programs, which provides us with greater visibility into operating cash flow from our communities. We will be externally managed by Healthpeak Investment Management, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Healthpeak, which will be our largest stockholder following the completion of this offering and the formation transactions. Healthpeak is an S&P 500 REIT that invests in and manages real estate focused on healthcare discovery and delivery in the United States. Although our Manager was recently formed, Healthpeak has been a public company and an active investor in healthcare real estate for over 40 years. Healthpeak has an extensive network for sourcing and managing senior housing investments that it has established over its long operating history, and we will benefit from this network through our Manager. Our initial portfolio reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable growth through differentiated senior housing solutions and strategic collaborations with high quality operators. We intend to focus exclusively on the senior housing sector because we believe that favorable demographic trends will enable us to create long-term value for our stockholders. We intend to grow our initial portfolio by drawing on our Manager’s origination and sourcing capabilities and established relationships to execute on attractive investment opportunities in the senior housing sector. Of the 34 senior housing communities in our initial portfolio, we describe 15 of these communities, comprising an aggregate of 7,067 units as of December 31, 2025, as “life plan communities.” Life plan communities are a form of senior housing that offer a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing, in large-scale communities. Life plan communities differ from other housing and care options for seniors because they typically operate under an entrance fee model, which requires a one-time entrance fee in addition to monthly resident fees, and offer integrated housing, activities, services, and healthcare benefits on a single campus. Life plan communities are designed for individuals and couples seeking an active lifestyle where they can avoid moving a second or third time as they age, and most entrance fee contracts include some level of discounted rates on future healthcare. Compared to traditional rental senior housing, life plan communities offer resident-driven decision making, lifestyle choice, peace of mind from continuum of care, and larger units, with most of our independent living units averaging approximately 1,100 square feet. Residents typically enter our life plan communities in good health in their late 70s or early 80s and stay for eight to ten years — substantially longer than in traditional rental senior housing — supporting stable occupancy and predictable cash flows. The large size of our life plan community campuses, spanning 48 acres of land on average and consisting of approximately 471 units on average as of December 31, 2025, allows us to offer more substantial indoor and outdoor amenities to provide a highly active social life for seniors and create a differentiated senior housing product with high barriers to entry. Due to sizeable land needs, high development costs, financing challenges and pre-leasing requirements, new supply of life plan communities is very low, thereby enabling favorable supply and demand fundamentals for incumbents. We believe life plan communities exhibit consistently resilient occupancy, positioning them as a business with embedded operating leverage and growth visibility, which in turn can provide strong risk-adjusted returns. The other 19 senior housing communities in our initial portfolio, comprising an aggregate of 3,355 units as of December 31, 2025, are primarily independent living, with certain communities offering assisted living, memory care, and/or skilled nursing. These communities are often amenitized, apartment-like buildings with private residences ranging from studios to large apartments. We were formed in December 2025. Our principal executive office is located in Denver, CO.

About Adamas Trust

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New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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