Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pearson in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Pearson from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Pearson Stock Up 0.0%

Pearson Dividend Announcement

PSO opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pearson has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $16.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2346 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 368.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 952.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

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Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world’s leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company’s American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson’s core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

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