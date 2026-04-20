Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Opera from $24.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

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Opera Stock Performance

Opera stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.22. Opera has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $176.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opera will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Opera by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Opera by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Opera by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Opera Company Profile

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Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is a global software and internet services company best known for its cross-platform web browsers, including the flagship Opera Browser, Opera Mini for mobile devices and Opera GX designed for the gaming community. The company integrates features such as ad blocking, built-in VPN services and a cryptocurrency wallet into its desktop and mobile applications, aiming to deliver fast, secure and feature-rich browsing experiences to hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

Beyond its consumer-facing browsers, Opera operates Opera News, a personalized content and news aggregation platform with a strong presence in Africa and Asia, and Opera Ads, a digital advertising network that leverages user-behavior data to provide targeted ad placements across devices.

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