TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded TSS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TSS in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

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TSS Stock Performance

TSSI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TSS has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.91 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Insider Transactions at TSS

In related news, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 338,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,225. The trade was a 6.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $357,139.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,946.57. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,031. Company insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TSS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in TSS in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TSS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TSS by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter.

TSS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TSS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buyers increased exposure — several funds (Invesco, NewEdge, Virtu, Aristides, Diversified Trust) added or raised stakes in TSS, which can provide demand support and signal confidence from professional investors. MarketBeat Insider Trades

Institutional buyers increased exposure — several funds (Invesco, NewEdge, Virtu, Aristides, Diversified Trust) added or raised stakes in TSS, which can provide demand support and signal confidence from professional investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage improved recently — Needham initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $16 target; consensus from coverage is a Moderate Buy with a ~ $17.17 average target, which could cap downside and attract momentum buyers. Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage improved recently — Needham initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $16 target; consensus from coverage is a Moderate Buy with a ~ $17.17 average target, which could cap downside and attract momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (reported Mar. 11) showed $0.41 EPS on $60.9M revenue, healthy ROE (~38%) and positive margins — solid fundamentals but not enough alone to offset selling pressure. Earnings/Company Snapshot

Recent quarterly results (reported Mar. 11) showed $0.41 EPS on $60.9M revenue, healthy ROE (~38%) and positive margins — solid fundamentals but not enough alone to offset selling pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Business profile — TSS provides planning/design/engineering and maintenance for specialized facilities (data centers, trading floors, labs); revenues tied to capex cycles in tech and healthcare markets. Company Profile

Business profile — TSS provides planning/design/engineering and maintenance for specialized facilities (data centers, trading floors, labs); revenues tied to capex cycles in tech and healthcare markets. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by top executives — CEO Darryll Dewan sold 50,000 shares (~$750k at ~$15) on Apr. 14; CFO Daniel Chism sold 25,000 shares (~$375k) on Apr. 14; COO Karl Marrott sold multiple tranches (including 23,636 shares on Apr. 17 and earlier sales), totaling tens of thousands of shares. Large, clustered sales by C‑suite members increase near‑term supply and are weighing on the share price. See SEC/Form 4 filings and the trade alert for details: CEO/CFO/COO filings — CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4 COO Form 4 and trade alert: InsiderTrades Alert

About TSS

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TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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