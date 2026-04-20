Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $118.7170 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 17.27%. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $34.36 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEBO

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $59,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,723.33. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $32,015.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,289 shares in the company, valued at $528,903.83. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,881 shares of company stock valued at $156,792. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. Through its subsidiary Peoples Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of commercial and consumer banking services designed to serve individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking platforms that enable secure online and mobile access.

On the lending side, Peoples Bancorp offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and agricultural lending, as well as residential mortgage products.

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