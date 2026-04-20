Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $174.0180 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.54 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $58.67 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 929.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,113.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ: EFSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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