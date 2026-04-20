Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.2105.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everpure from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Everpure in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everpure in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Everpure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

Everpure Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Everpure by 8.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everpure by 40.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 1.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everpure by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. Everpure has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59.

Everpure (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Everpure had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.Everpure’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everpure will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Everpure

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Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

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