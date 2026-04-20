Analysts Set American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $16.03

Shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.03.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Noble Gas from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Noble Gas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.31 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on American Noble Gas from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

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American Noble Gas Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. American Noble Gas has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Noble Gas

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Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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