Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Insider Activity at Graco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

In other Graco news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $263,999.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.20. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 12,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $1,146,330.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,394 shares of company stock worth $1,739,326. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,503,000 after purchasing an additional 242,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,642,000 after purchasing an additional 261,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Graco by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,057,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,949 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,458,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,076,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 2.3%

GGG opened at $86.87 on Monday. Graco has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $95.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Graco had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $593.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.19%.

About Graco

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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