Head to Head Contrast: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Jungheinrich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 4 2 0 2.14 Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.01%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than Jungheinrich.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.5% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Jungheinrich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 33.46% 52.24% 18.46% Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Jungheinrich”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $832.66 million 5.95 $278.84 million $5.87 19.84 Jungheinrich $5.84 billion 0.38 $312.72 million N/A N/A

Jungheinrich has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats Jungheinrich on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities. It also operates the NH Collection Hotel in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport, and a hotel under the Hilton Garden Inn name at the Monterrey International Airport. In addition, the company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, boarding and unloading, passenger walkway, and airport security services. Further, it offers complementary services that comprise leasing of space to airlines, cargo handling, baggage-screening, permanent and non-permanent ground transportation, and access rights services; non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, and other commercial tenants, as well as maintaining of parking facilities and advertising; and diversification services, which consists of operation and lease of the industrial park and real estate services, as well as hotel and air cargo logistics services. Additionally, the company provides construction services. It has a strategic alliance with VYNMSA Desarrollo Inmobiliario, S.A. de C.V. to build and operate an industrial park at the Monterrey airport. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Jungheinrich

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.