Reviewing Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYY) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYY – Get Free Report) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bellway pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shimizu pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bellway and Shimizu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway $3.62 billion 1.00 $204.69 million N/A N/A Shimizu $12.77 billion 0.98 $435.70 million $4.15 17.84

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway.

Volatility and Risk

Bellway has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bellway and Shimizu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 3 0 0 2.00 Shimizu 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Bellway and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Shimizu 5.18% 4.52% 1.68%

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Shimizu

(Get Free Report)

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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