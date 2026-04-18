Scotia Cuts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$18.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotia from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotia currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.18.

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AGF Management Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.71. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$9.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.91.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$95.30 million during the quarter. AGF Management had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities research analysts predict that AGF Management will post 1.5610119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGF Management Company Profile

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Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth. AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

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