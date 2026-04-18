Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,012.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,350 price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,800 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,450 to GBX 7,250 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,660 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 5,535 and a 52 week high of GBX 8,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,257.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,064.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 296.30 EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,655, for a total transaction of £53,506.20. Also, insider Louisa Burdet sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,655, for a total transaction of £44,655.05. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

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Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.

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